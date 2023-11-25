Dolly Parton’s Halftime Extravaganza: Rocking AT&T Stadium with Country Classics

After the release of her highly anticipated album, titled “Rockstar,” the unparalleled country music star, Dolly Parton, took the stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. Her performance stole the show, combining a dazzling 6-minute show with a striking appearance, celebrating the 50 years of her beloved song “Jolene“.

Wearing the Cowboys cheerleader outfit, Parton performed live her classic hit “Jolene,” offering an exhilarating rendition of the song that marks half a century of existence. This was followed by a revival of her major success, “Nine to Five,” from the 1980 film of the same name, where Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Her performance was rewarded with two Grammy awards and a nomination for Song of the Year.

The spectacular finale of the show came with a stunning cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” as the audience applauded and cheered for the 77-year-old artist. In a statement before this performance, Dolly Parton emphasized her goal to encourage the audience to make donations and support their neighbors in need, highlighting her collaboration with the “Salvation Army.”