Måneskin Joins Forces with Dolly Parton on ‘Jolene’ Remake

The big collaborations of Måneskin continue. The latest one is with the queen of country, Dolly Parton, who chose Damiano and company to remake her 1974 hit “Jolene”. The song is available as an exclusive download version of Dolly’s new album, “Rockstar,” released on November 17.

The album is a compilation of 30 tracks, featuring both new songs and covers of classics such as Prince’s “Purple Rain”, The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, and many more. Among the guests on the album are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Debbie Harry, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and many others.

Here’s a preview of “Jolene”:

"Jolene” featuring @thisismaneskin is AVAILABLE NOW as part of the Download Exclusive Version of Rockstar, only at https://t.co/xVpXzqylYQ! pic.twitter.com/2PjtEX1YQw — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 19, 2023

- Advertisement -