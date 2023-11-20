Daft Punk: Finally Release ‘Random Access Memories’ Drumless Edition | Listen

Daft Punk finally release the drumless version of their iconic album ‘Random Access Memories.’ The French electronic duo, known for their legendary status, unveiled ‘Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)’ on November 17th, a distinctive take on their fourth and final studio album, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

This special edition, part of Daft Punk’s ‘Memory Tapes’ content series, goes beyond a typical anniversary celebration. By removing all drum and percussive elements, the album offers a fresh perspective on familiar tracks. Notably, it includes drumless renditions of ‘Within‘ and ‘Motherboard‘, adding an innovative layer to the duo’s groundbreaking work. Fans can experience the entire album by streaming it in full.

As part of the ‘Memory Tapes’ series, Daft Punk has been treating fans to exclusive insights into their creative process. Recent highlights include footage of Pharrell Williams reacting to his contributions to ‘Random Access Memories,’ featuring hits like ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself To Dance.’

- Advertisement -

The celebration extends further with the release of an extended reissue earlier this year. This reissue boasts 35 minutes of bonus material, providing fans with even more to explore from Daft Punk’s vast musical universe.

Addressing recent rumors, a representative for Daft Punk quashed speculation about a reunion at the Paris 2024 Olympics. While fans may have hoped for a reunion, the duo’s decision to part ways in 2021 remains unchanged. ‘Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)’ stands as a testament to Daft Punk’s ongoing commitment to reinventing their musical legacy and surprising their audience with unexpected twists.