Daft Punk’s Rhythmic Reshaping: Unveiling ‘Motherboard (Drumless Edition)’ from ‘Random Access Memories’

Daft Punk enthusiasts are in for a treat as the iconic duo unveils the second sneak peek into the upcoming “Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)“. The freshly revealed track, “Motherboard (Drumless Edition)”, offers a minimalist rendition of the beloved 2013 original, providing fans with a unique auditory experience. Give it a listen below to immerse yourself in the distinctive sound.

Scheduled for release on November 17, “Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)” lives up to its name by presenting a version of the acclaimed album sans drums. Following the introduction of the lead single, “Within (Drumless Edition)“, this new installment promises a fresh perspective on the Grammy-award winning “Random Access Memories.” It follows closely on the heels of the recent anniversary edition of the original album.

As the anticipation builds for this innovative musical venture, Daft Punk enthusiasts can delve into a limited capsule collection of merchandise available exclusively on Spotify until November 14th in the United States. The collection includes a clock, hoodie, and t-shirt, providing a tangible connection to the duo’s musical legacy.

Adding to the celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary, Daft Punk’s “Memory Tapes” content series continues, featuring insightful episodes with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Directed by long-time collaborator Warren Fu, these episodes offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of “Random Access Memories,” capturing the essence of Daft Punk’s final studio endeavor.

“Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)” is now available for pre-order and will be officially released on November 17, 2023. Available in CD, Double LP, and digital formats, including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version, this edition promises a drumless journey through the acclaimed musical landscape crafted by Daft Punk.