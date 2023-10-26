Daft Punk Reunion at Paris 2024 Olympics – A Rumor Dispelled

Rumors about the iconic electronic music duo, Daft Punk, reuniting for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics recently sent fans into a frenzy. However, a representative for the duo has officially denied these speculations, ending the hopes of many.

The excitement began when Thomas Jolly, the artistic director responsible for the Paris 2024 opening and closing ceremonies, hinted at the possibility of Daft Punk’s presence during an interview with France Inter. Speaking in French, he mentioned, “It would be very happy if they were in this ceremony. We can’t not think about it,” and added, “You can’t not think of Daft Punk when you think of a successful international showcase for a French group.”

This revelation sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans, as the prospect of a Daft Punk reunion on such a grand stage was tantalizing. However, the official word from a representative of the duo has since quashed these hopes, stating, “this is just a rumor and not true.”

Thomas Jolly later took to social media to clear up the confusion generated by his comments. He apologized for his “confusing” statements and wrote, “I must clarify: After discussing a possible presence at the ceremony, the group’s decision is not to participate. I respect this decision and apologize for the ambiguity of my comments.”

Je me dois de clarifier : Après avoir échangé sur une possible presence à la cérémonie, la décision du groupe est de ne pas y participer. Je respecte cette décision et m’excuse de l’ambiguïté de mes propos. https://t.co/W02RwzTIzI — Thomas JOlly (@Thomajolly) October 25, 2023

This development comes after Daft Punk announced their break-up in February 2021, marking a significant moment in the world of electronic music. Recently, Thomas Bangalter, one half of the duo, shared new details about the split during a BBC radio interview. This year, Daft Punk is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album ‘Random Access Memories’ with exclusive interviews and a special reissue.

In addition to these celebrations, the duo has revealed a ‘Drumless Edition’ of the album, set to be released on vinyl and all digital streaming platforms on November 17th. The LP’s first track, ‘Within,’ featuring Chilly Gonzales on piano, is already available for listeners.

While the dream of a Daft Punk reunion at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been quashed, fans can still relish the duo’s enduring legacy through their music and these new releases.