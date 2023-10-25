Daft Punk’s Specter Looms Over Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

France is set to be the host of the 2024 Olympic Games next year, and amid the ongoing preparations, organizers have a captivating ambition: to have Daft Punk make a return to the stage during the opening ceremony.

Thomas Jolly, who serves as the artistic director for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ceremonies, expressed his enthusiastic desire for Daft Punk’s participation in the event during a radio show in France on Tuesday morning. When asked about the preparations for the Olympic Games, Thomas Jolly mused about the potential presence of Daft Punk on July 26. “It would be truly fantastic if they graced the ceremony,” he conceded, emphasizing that it’s almost impossible not to consider them when seeking success and global exposure for a French musical act.

As the interview progressed, it became apparent that discussions regarding Daft Punk’s involvement might be further along than initially suggested. It all boils down to one sentence, a knowing smile, and an air of deliberate mystery.

As the interview neared its conclusion, Thomas Jolly was prompted to admit to a “a bad thought”. That’s when he candidly stated, “I lied a bit about Daft Punk”. The director couldn’t help but grin, implying that negotiations with the two artists were likely more advanced than he had previously hinted at just minutes earlier.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the renowned figures of the French Touch, brought their collaborative project to a close in February 2021, marking the end of a groundbreaking musical journey spanning nearly three decades.