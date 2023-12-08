Bleachers Unveils Mesmerizing ‘Alma Mater’ Video

Bleachers today unveil the stunning video for ‘Alma Mater’ – the second single taken from their highly anticipated new album ‘Bleachers’.

The dreamlike visuals find frontman Antonoff driving through the city in the dead of night, encountering a cast of familiar faces. You can watch the Alex Lockett-directed video in the top of the post.

Bleachers recently announced details of the US leg of their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour. The newly announced tour dates will see the band take their renowned live show across the US in May and June 2024 with support from Samia, including a headline show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and the sixth edition of the band’s legendary Shadow Of The City festival in New Jersey, started in 2015.

Find more info for the Bleachers tour here