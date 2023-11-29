Bleachers Announce 2024 US Tour

Bleachers today announce details of the US leg of their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour in support of their highly anticipated new album ‘Bleachers’.

The newly announced tour dates will see the band take their renowned live show across the US in May and June 2024 with support from Samia, including a headline show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and the sixth edition of the band’s legendary Shadow Of The City festival in New Jersey, started in 2015.

Fans can sign up now at bleachersmusic.com/tour to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, December 5th at 10am local time. General onsale begins on Friday December 8th at 10am local time at bleachersmusic.com/tour. As usual, $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 2013 by Jack and Rachel Antonoff, The Ally Coalition is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth. You can find more information on The Ally Coalition HERE.

“jack here. we know there’s lots of issues and confusion when buying tickets to shows. want to ensure you we’ve done and will always do everything in our power to make this process as clean and transparent as possible for you all. we’ve had conversations from every single venue and promoter to the heads of the companies to limit fees and advertise only the total price to fans for as many shows as possible. so the ticket price you see is the ticket price you pay. this tour means the world to me and i want to make sure everyone gets in the door feeling right. also keep me posted if you encounter anything weird because i wanna know what you guys deal with and be able to take it right to the top of these companies and do my best to make it easier for bleachers fans and everyone. love you all! see you at FTSTTS ( just wait till you see this shit 🙂 )” – Jack Antonoff

These newly announced dates will be the first chance for US fans to see the band live following the release of their forthcoming new album. ‘Bleachers’, the band’s fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features recent singles ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Alma Mater’. You can pre-order ‘Bleachers’ now at bleachersmusic.com.

There’s a rich depth to the band’s sound on ‘Bleachers’: it is laid out in bright, soulful technicolour. The album is frontman Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey take on the bizarre sensory contradictions of modern life, on his position in culture, and on the things he cares about. Sonically, it’s sad, it’s joyful, it’s music for driving on the highway to, for crying to and for dancing to at weddings. There’s something reassuringly touchable and concrete about its sentiment: exist in crazy times but remember what counts.

​​Described as “anthemic, life affirming pop rock” by the New York Times, Bleachers are fronted by globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across three studio albums, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. The band’s last album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ took them to new heights, showcasing Antonoff’s immersive songwriting and, as Variety testified, his innate skill at “supersizing personal stories into larger-than-life pop anthems”.

Both with Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

Bleachers 2024 Europe Tour Dates – Previously Announced:

Tues 19/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

- Advertisement -

Wed 20/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

Fri 22/03/24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

Sat 23/03/24 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

Mon 25/03/24 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

Bleachers 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

Sat 05/18/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

Mon 05/20/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Wed 05/22/24 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Thu 05/23/24 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Sat 05/25/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun 05/26/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue 05/28/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri 05/31/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat 06/01/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Sun 06/02/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue 06/04/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Wed 06/05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri 06/07/24 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

Sat 06/08/24 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff

Mon 06/10/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed 06/12/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri 06/14/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sat 06/15/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage*

*without Samia