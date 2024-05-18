Bleachers Release Deluxe Version of Critically Acclaimed Album

Greek Edition

By Hit Channel
<strong>Bleachers (Deluxe), featuring eight new tracks, is now available for streaming. The extended album showcases the band’s impressive creative depth and continues the rich vein of form displayed in the original release.

The release coincides with the US leg of their “From The Studio To The Stage” tour, starting in Salt Lake City. During the tour, frontman Jack Antonoff will join physicist David Kaiser for a live conversation at Boston’s Museum Of Science on June 10th for the Sing For Science podcast, exploring the nature of time through the lens of their song “The Waiter.”

The tour will continue throughout the year with 40+ headline shows, including sold-out dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Madison Square Garden. Limited tickets are available at bleachersmusic.com/tour.

Bleachers’ fourth studio album, released in March, has received high praise for its soulful, vibrant sound and Antonoff’s powerful songwriting. The album’s success cements Bleachers’ status as a leading force in modern pop-rock.

