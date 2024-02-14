Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey Unite: The ‘Yes, And?’ Remix Revelation

Prepare for an explosion of vocal prowess and diva power as Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey join forces once again for a remix of Grande’s latest hit single, “Yes, And?” The much-anticipated remix, set to drop on February 16th, promises to be a celestial fusion of their unmatched talents.

Grande made the announcement on Instagram today, expressing her disbelief and gratitude at collaborating with her lifelong inspiration, Mariah Carey. In her heartfelt post, Grande gushed, “There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true.”

This collaboration isn’t their first rodeo together. In 2020, the duo, along with Jennifer Hudson, enchanted audiences with their rendition of “Oh Santa!” Now, with the remix of “Yes, And?” on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating another magical musical moment.

“Yes, And?” serves as the lead single from Grande’s upcoming album, “Eternal Sunshine,” slated for release on March 8th. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying Grande’s historic achievement as the first artist to debut in the top 10 with lead singles from all seven of her albums.

As fans await the arrival of this divine collaboration, one thing is certain: when Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey join forces, the music world is in for an unforgettable treat. Get ready to bask in the brilliance of their harmonies and the magic of their collaboration.