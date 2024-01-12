Ariana Grande Drops Empowering Anthem ‘Yes, And?’ #Listen

Ariana Grande, the powerhouse in pop, has once again graced us with her mesmerizing vocals and compelling lyrics. Tonight, she unveiled her latest single, “Yes, And?,” marking her solo comeback since 2020. The track, written and produced by Grande herself alongside her longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, is a testament to her artistic prowess and evolution.

Recorded in the vibrant city of New York, “Yes, And?” not only showcases Grande’s vocal brilliance but also unveils a deeper layer of her creative process. Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, with whom Grande has previously collaborated on chart-toppers like “Problem,” “God Is a Woman,” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” join her once again in crafting a musical masterpiece.

In a recent Instagram story, Grande shared insights into the single’s significance, revealing that while “Yes, And?” might not be the album title, its artwork will serve as one of the cover variants for her highly anticipated seventh album. This revelation adds an intriguing layer to the anticipation surrounding Grande’s upcoming musical endeavor.

The single, released on January 12, delves into Grande’s personal life, offering a glimpse into her journey of “healing.” Set against a house-inspired instrumental that channels the iconic vibes of Madonna’s ‘Vogue,’ the track creates a captivating sonic landscape. Grande’s distinctive voice takes center stage as she navigates themes of self-discovery and resilience.

This release follows Grande’s successful 2020 album, “Positions,” and her collaboration with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me.” Notably, Grande contributed to the soundtrack of the 2021 film “Don’t Look Up” with the Kid Cudi collaboration, “Just Look Up.” Moreover, fans can look forward to Grande’s upcoming film role as Glinda in the much-anticipated adaptation of the blockbuster musical “Wicked,” where she stars alongside Cynthia Erivo.

“Yes, And?” not only signifies Ariana Grande’s triumphant return to the music scene but also sets the stage for what promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in her illustrious career. As we eagerly await her seventh album, this single serves as a tantalizing preview of the musical journey that Grande is about to take us on. Listen to the captivating “Yes, And?” below and brace yourselves for the magic that awaits in the forthcoming album.

