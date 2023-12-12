Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Surprise: A Star-Studded ‘Oh Santa!’ Debut with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Mariah Carey gave her fans an early Christmas present: during her concert in New York on Saturday, she welcomed Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to the stage to perform their song “Oh Santa!” live for the first time.

“Unexpected but amazing,” said Carey, foreshadowing what was about to happen. “We have two Christmas angels here to sing a song with me.”

The song was originally released in 2010, sung solely by Mariah. In 2020, a new version was released featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Ariana Grande had been absent from the stage for two years, as she has been busy filming the movie “Wicked,” where she will portray Glinda. The film is set to be released next November (2024).