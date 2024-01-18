Ariana Grande Announces New Album Eternal Sunshine

In an eagerly awaited revelation, Ariana Grande, the powerhouse vocalist, declared her return to the music scene after a four-year hiatus with her upcoming album, “Eternal Sunshine,” set to grace our ears on March 8. The news, unveiled through a series of captivating social media posts, left fans buzzing with excitement, although Grande cleverly kept much of the album’s details under wraps.

The anticipation escalated with the release of the album’s lead single, “Yes, And?,” accompanied by a visually stunning video that paid homage to ’90s icons Madonna, Janet Jackson, and the revered Paula Abdul. The video’s intentional nod to Abdul’s 1988 classic, “Cold Hearted,” stirred a wave of admiration, prompting the legendary artist herself to express her delight on social media.

“WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!!,” exclaimed Abdul. “What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!!”

Officially announced on December 27, Grande’s album title, “Eternal Sunshine,” hints at a connection to the beloved 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Grande, a self-proclaimed Carrey fan, previously collaborated with the actor on Showtime’s Kidding, describing the experience as the most special of her life.

Grande’s artistic prowess shines through as she takes the reins, co-writing and producing “Yes, And?” alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, her trusted collaborators from hit singles such as “Problem” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” Beyond the music realm, the singer has been expanding her horizons, gracing the silver screen in the blockbuster musical Wicked, sharing the stage with the talented Cynthia Erivo.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Eternal Sunshine,” Grande’s latest musical endeavor promises not only a sonic delight but also a nostalgic journey through influences that have shaped her exceptional career. Get ready to embark on a musical odyssey with Ariana Grande as she unveils her latest masterpiece, leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of pop culture.