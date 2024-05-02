What We Know About the Possible Linkin Park Reunion Tour

The return to the stage has been in the air for a while, and now, as reported by Billboard, the time for a Linkin Park reunion tour may have come. According to sources close to the magazine, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell are exploring the possibility. Meanwhile, their booking agency, WME, is reportedly receiving various offers to make them headliners at different festivals.

The remaining members of the band have not yet made a decision about the arrival of a possible vocalist following the passing of Chester Bennington in 2017. According to a specific source cited by Billboard, Shinoda, Delson, and Farrell are considering female names for the role.

Among the names circulating in the gossip is also that of Evanescence’s singer, Amy Lee, who promptly denied being contacted by the band during an interview with iHeartRadio Canada on April 23. However, she would like to: “It would be fantastic. I hope they ask me. I don’t have much free time, but I could do it part-time.”

- Advertisement -

Shinoda himself, speaking with Revolver Magazine, was clear on the subject: “Gossip always circulates. People always ask us what we’ll do with the band, but the best answer I can give is that when there’s something to say, we’ll tell you. When there’s an announcement to be made, it will be on LinkinPark.com. If it’s information you hear from other people, know that you can trust it as much as we can trust it.” Implicit: none.

Unfortunately, we have to tell you that no announcement has appeared on the band’s website for now. We’ll have to wait and see.