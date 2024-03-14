Yesterday in Glasgow, Liam Gallagher and John Squire kicked off their English tour. The duo, comprised of the former Oasis and former Stone Roses members, accompanied by a backing band, performed a total of 11 songs, including all 10 tracks from their collaborative album “Liam Gallagher & John Squire” plus a cover.
Liam and John settled on “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by the Rolling Stones, a track written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and released as a single in 1968.
Here are some videos of the cover and other moments from the show:
Liam Gallagher & John squire performing ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’ live at barrowlands 2024
📹columbiapins on IG pic.twitter.com/nYw8ww9Fjx
— 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024
Liam Gallagher John Squire – You’re not the only one (live at barrowlands 2024)
📹that guy you met at that show pic.twitter.com/Z26EaZHpiv
— 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024
Liam Gallagher John Squire- Mars To Liverpool live at Barrowland Ballroom (13.3.24)
Absolute class 👏🏻
oasis_reels/IG pic.twitter.com/aNK80CenFC
— Liam Gallagher Daily Official (@liamgdaily) March 13, 2024