It happened in Glasgow, where the two, accompanied by a backing band, played their entire collaborative album plus a song by The Stones.

Yesterday in Glasgow, Liam Gallagher and John Squire kicked off their English tour. The duo, comprised of the former Oasis and former Stone Roses members, accompanied by a backing band, performed a total of 11 songs, including all 10 tracks from their collaborative album “Liam Gallagher & John Squire” plus a cover.

Liam and John settled on “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by the Rolling Stones, a track written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and released as a single in 1968.

Here are some videos of the cover and other moments from the show:

Liam Gallagher & John squire performing ‘Jumpin Jack Flash’ live at barrowlands 2024 📹columbiapins on IG pic.twitter.com/nYw8ww9Fjx — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024

Liam Gallagher John Squire – You’re not the only one (live at barrowlands 2024) 📹that guy you met at that show pic.twitter.com/Z26EaZHpiv — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) March 13, 2024