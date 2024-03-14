Home Music Rock Watch Liam Gallagher and John Squire perform a cover of The Rolling...

Watch Liam Gallagher and John Squire perform a cover of The Rolling Stones

It happened in Glasgow, where the two, accompanied by a backing band, played their entire collaborative album plus a song by The Stones.

By
Hit Channel
-
Liam Gallagher & John Squire
Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Yesterday in Glasgow, Liam Gallagher and John Squire kicked off their English tour. The duo, comprised of the former Oasis and former Stone Roses members, accompanied by a backing band, performed a total of 11 songs, including all 10 tracks from their collaborative album “Liam Gallagher & John Squire” plus a cover.

Liam and John settled on “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by the Rolling Stones, a track written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and released as a single in 1968.

Here are some videos of the cover and other moments from the show:

 

RELATED ARTICLES

© hit-channel.com 2024