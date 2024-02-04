Watch Bon Jovi Perform With Bruce Springsteen on stage in Los Angeles

In a momentous celebration of musical camaraderie, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen took the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night. The occasion was the honoring of Jon Bon Jovi as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, recognizing his outstanding artistic contributions and philanthropic endeavors.

The electrifying night featured the debut of Bon Jovi’s new song, “Legendary,” a testament to his continued creative prowess. However, the highlight of the evening was the dynamic collaboration between the two New Jersey music icons. They delivered a powerful rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and the Boss’ own classic, “The Promised Land,” uniting their legendary talents to the delight of the star-studded audience.

The gala also witnessed stellar performances from other music luminaries, including Sammy Hagar, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll, and the War And Treaty. A fitting finale ensued as the artists gathered on stage for a collective rendition of “Livin’ On A Prayer,” leaving the crowd in awe.

The night, however, bore a somber undertone as Jon Bon Jovi acknowledged the recent passing of Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele. In a touching moment during his speech, Bon Jovi expressed gratitude for Springsteen’s presence, revealing that despite the news of his mother’s demise, the Boss chose to be there for the MusiCares event. The heartfelt gesture showcased the deep bond and mutual respect between the two rock legends.

As the music world came together to celebrate Jon Bon Jovi’s remarkable achievements, the collaboration with Bruce Springsteen added a poignant touch, highlighting the enduring spirit of friendship and solidarity in the realm of rock and roll. Instagram posts from industry figures suggest that the eagerly anticipated “Legendary” will be unveiled to the public in March, further adding to the excitement generated by this unforgettable night of musical brilliance.

Watch footage below.