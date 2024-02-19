Greek Edition

Watch as U2 honors Navalny with a chorus during a concert

It occurred during a performance at the Sphere residency: "Putin has never spoken his name. So I thought tonight we should do it, in the name of freedom."

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

The U2 dedicated a moment of their concert on Saturday at the Las Vegas Sphere to Alexei Navalny. Just before their cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” Bono took a moment to speak about Putin’s political opponent, who died suddenly in a Russian prison this Friday.

Next week will mark two years since Putin invaded Ukraine. Next could be Poland, Lithuania, Eastern Germany – no one knows what that man is ready to do,” said the U2 frontman into the microphone. “For those peoples, the word ‘freedom’ is not just a word in a song. For those peoples, freedom is the most important of all words in the world, so important that Ukrainians are still fighting and dying for it. It was significant that Alexei Navalny chose to stand up for it.”

And furthermore: “It seems Putin has never uttered his name. So I thought tonight, the free people here who believe in freedom should say his name. Not just remember it, but pronounce it.” And so the audience and Bono began to chant the name Alexei Navalny.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists
  • More news on:
  • U2

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved