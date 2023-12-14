Ultra Miami 2024 Unveils Phase Two: A Sonic Odyssey Across Genres

We are now just 100 days away from Ultra Miami, and the premier East Coast festival has just unveiled the Phase Two lineup featuring an array of stellar artists. Scheduled to take place at its iconic venue, Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, from Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24, 2024, this renowned dance event promises an unforgettable experience.

True to its tradition, Ultra has curated a lineup boasting some of the biggest names across various genres in the electronic music scene. The latest additions include the hardstyle legend Adrenalize, the visionary bass artist Apashe with his Brass Orchestra, and several notable drum & bass performers like Dimension and Sub Focus. These newcomers, along with beloved artists in the house, techno, and bass genres such as Eli + Fur, Mind Against, and Space Laces, contribute to making this Ultra Miami lineup one of the most musically diverse in recent memory.

While fans may be wondering about the absence of Carl Cox from the lineup, the esteemed underground concept RESISTANCE is set to host previously-announced headliners. This includes Drumcode label boss Adam Beyer, Swiss duo Adriatique, Belgian techno queen Amelie Lens, Ukrainian duo ARTBAT, GRAMMY-nominated English duo CamelPhat, Swedish production wonder Eric Prydz, electronic music icons Sasha_ John Digweed, an exclusive live set by Dutch DJ/Filth on Acid label owner Reinier Zonneveld, and Russian producer/DJ/singer Nina Kraviz.

Known for its unique back-to-back performances, RESISTANCE at Ultra Music Festival 2024 continues this tradition. Exciting pairings for the first time on the RESISTANCE stage include Oliver Heldens’ techno alias HI-LO b2b Eli Brown, and Afterlife favorites Massano b2b Chris Avantgarde. These sets will join the previously-announced back-to-back performances from Dubfire b2b Ilario Alicante, and melodic techno maestros Joris Voorn b2b Kölsch.

Following their captivating performances at Ultra’s RESISTANCE Miami U.S. Club Residency at Miami Beach nightclub M2, the festival will feature sets from the melodic duo Mind Against and the classically-trained musician/composer/multi-instrumentalist Giorgia Angiuli (live). Returning festival veterans to RESISTANCE include the Italian brother duo Mathame presenting their ‘AV: SHOW,’ German techno artist Ann Clue, and multifaceted DJ/producer Moritz Hofbauer. Additionally, Ukrainian progressive house stalwart Miss Monique is set to make her festival debut.

You can get tickets Ultra Music Festival here.