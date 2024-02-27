UB40 Releases “Gimme Some Kinda Sign”: A Soulful Reggae Twist

UB40 and Gilly G have released their collaboration on the song “Gimme Some Kinda Sign“!

The new song is a cover of the classic soul track “Gimme Little Sign” from 1967 by American singer Brenton Wood, in which the reggae band has put a new spin on it.

UB40 has released the new single “Gimme Some Kinda Sign”, the first from their upcoming 45th-anniversary album. It will be included in the forthcoming 14-track album titled “UB45”, which will also feature a range of new singles and re-recordings of some of their hits, such as “Red Red Wine” and “Kingston Town”.

The song was chosen by singer Matt Doyle, who proposed it to the band’s co-founder Robin Campbell, unaware that it was on his wishlist of songs to cover from their 1983 album “Labor Of Love”.

Campbell said, “I was delighted when Matt suggested Gimme as a song he’d like to cover, as it’s been on my list to do for 40 years, and I still have the 7” 45 vinyl.”