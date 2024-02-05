U2 Unveils a Dynamic Transformation of ‘Atomic City’ with David Guetta’s EDM Remix

In a surprising musical collaboration, U2 has released an electrifying rendition of their recent single ‘Atomic City‘, expertly remixed by none other than David Guetta.

Originally dropped in September to coincide with the kickoff of their residency at Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere venue, the Irish rockers have been treating fans to full performances of their iconic 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ throughout a series of ongoing shows, set to captivate audiences until March.

David Guetta’s EDM touch has breathed new life into ‘Atomic City,’ infusing the track with pulsating beats and infectious energy.

As U2 continues to push musical boundaries, last night marked a monumental moment as they took the stage at the 2024 Grammys within the futuristic confines of the Las Vegas Sphere. The performance showcased every facet of the cutting-edge venue, providing a glimpse into the band’s innovative and immersive musical journey.