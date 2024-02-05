Greek Edition

A Night of Musical Brilliance: Highlights from the 2024 Grammy Performances

SZA's Captivating "Kill Bill," Travis Scott's Fiery Utopia Celebration, and Tracy Chapman's Emotion-Stirring Return

By Hit Channel
SZA, the artist with the most nominations at the 2024 Grammys, graced the stage at the Recording Academy’s annual celebration of the year’s finest music.

In the ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, SZA delivered a captivating performance of her timeless murder ballad, “Kill Bill,” a song that continues to hold a permanent place in music rotations. Prior to the main event, SZA claimed the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance award for her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine” and also secured the Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS. During the “Kill Bill” performance, there was a notable moment where Bridgers was visibly (and understandably) enthralled by the immersive production.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott, in celebration of his Best Rap Album nomination for Utopia, treated the audience to a three-song performance, including a dynamic rendition of “Fe!n” featuring a guest appearance by the masked Playboi Carti. However, the audience was left wanting as La Flame did not proceed to perform the track 10 times consecutively.

The star-studded lineup of performers at the 2024 Grammys also featured Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Miley Cyrus, and more. Billy Joel, who recently released his first single in 17 years titled “Turn the Lights Back On,” also took the stage.

A truly unforgettable moment of the evening was the appearance of Tracy Chapman, evoking a standing ovation and stirring emotions from the entire audience—both those present in person and watching from home.ù

Explore more highlights from the event below.

For a look at this year’s winners, see here.

