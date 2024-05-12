Nemo Triumphs: Eurovision 2024 Results

With 591 points, Nemo won the 2024 edition of the Eurovision contest. His song “The Code” secured the victory in a finale not without surprises. In second place is Croatia with Baby Lasagna, and in third place is Ukraine with the song by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

Below you can see the complete ranking:

The full board of Eurovision Song Contest 2024! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g0nOuLdUZ0 — Eurovision News (@EurovisionNewZ) May 11, 2024

1. Switzerland – 591

2. Croatia – 547

3. Ukraine – 453

4. France – 445

5. Israel – 376

6. Ireland – 278

7. Italy – 268

8. Armenia – 183

9. Sweden – 174

10. Portugal – 152

11. Greece – 126

12. Germany – 117

13. Luxembourg – 103

14. Lithuania – 90

15. Cyprus – 79

16. Latvia – 64

17. Serbia – 54

18. United Kingdom – 46

19. Finland – 38

20. Estonia – 37

21. Georgia – 34

22. Spain – 30

23. Slovenia – 27

24. Austria – 24

25. Norway – 16

With his song, “The Code,” Nemo describes the journey of his gender identity. He refers to it as a “safe space through which every person can find themselves and their truth.”

“‘The Code’ is about the journey I embarked on with the realization that I am neither a man nor a woman. Finding myself was a long and often challenging process for me. But nothing makes me feel better than the freedom I gained by realizing that I am non-binary,” said Nemo.