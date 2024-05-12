Greek Edition

Nemo Triumphs: Eurovision 2024 Results

With 591 points, Nemo won the 2024 edition of the Eurovision contest. His song “The Code” secured the victory in a finale not without surprises. In second place is Croatia with Baby Lasagna, and in third place is Ukraine with the song by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

Below you can see the complete ranking:

1. Switzerland – 591
2. Croatia – 547
3. Ukraine – 453
4. France – 445
5. Israel – 376
6. Ireland – 278
7. Italy – 268
8. Armenia – 183
9. Sweden – 174
10. Portugal – 152
11. Greece – 126
12. Germany – 117
13. Luxembourg – 103
14. Lithuania – 90
15. Cyprus – 79
16. Latvia – 64
17. Serbia – 54
18. United Kingdom – 46
19. Finland – 38
20. Estonia – 37
21. Georgia – 34
22. Spain – 30
23. Slovenia – 27
24. Austria – 24
25. Norway – 16

With his song, “The Code,” Nemo describes the journey of his gender identity. He refers to it as a “safe space through which every person can find themselves and their truth.”

“‘The Code’ is about the journey I embarked on with the realization that I am neither a man nor a woman. Finding myself was a long and often challenging process for me. But nothing makes me feel better than the freedom I gained by realizing that I am non-binary,” said Nemo.

