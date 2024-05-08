Eurovision Odds Unveiled: Croatia Leads Charge for 2024 Victory

Eurovision World‘s latest odds have unveiled the front-runners for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Croatia’s entry, “Baby Lasagna” with their catchy tune ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’, has surged ahead, now holding a commanding 36 per cent chance of clinching the crown, up from 27.9 per cent after last night’s electrifying semi-finals.

Maintaining a solid second place is Switzerland’s “Nemo” with ‘The Code’, holding steady at 17 per cent. Italy’s Angelina Mango and her song ‘La Noia’ occupy the third spot, albeit with a slight dip to 10 per cent since the semis.

In the top five, Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are in fourth place with ‘Teresa and Maria’ at eight per cent, while Ireland’s ‘ouija-pop’ sensation Bambie Thug has stormed into fifth place with a six per cent chance of victory with ‘Doomsday Blue’, marking a significant achievement as the first Irish artist to reach the final in six years.

Greece and this year’s host, Sweden, are tied for ninth place with nine other countries, including the UK, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, Belgium, Armenia, Georgia, and Austria, all boasting a one per cent chance of seizing the title. Below is the predicted Top Ten list:

Croatia : Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” 36%

Switzerland : Nemo – “The Code” 17%

Italy : Angelina Mango – “La noia” 10%

Ukraine : Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil – “Teresa & Maria” –8%

Ireland : Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue 6%

Netherlands : Joost Klein – “Europapa” 6%

France : Slimane – “Mon amour” 3%

Israel : Eden Golan – “Hurricane” 2%

Greece : Marina Satti – “Zari” 1%

United Kingdom : Olly Alexander – “Dizzy” 1%