U2 has released an official video of the live version of “The Fly” at the Sphere: watching it makes you want to fly to Las Vegas.

The band has just announced the final dates it will perform at the two-billion-dollar concert hall inaugurated on September 29. The last U2 show is scheduled for February 18. According to some rumors, Miley Cyrus is reportedly in talks for a residency at the Sphere.

On top you can find the video for “The Fly”.

U2 also released a remix of Atomic City a few days ago: