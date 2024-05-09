Greek Edition

Two Shell share new track “Gimmi It”: Listen

Exploring the Future of Club Music with 'Gimmi It' and Beyond

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Fresh off their electrifying Coachella debut, British dance duo Two Shell is back with another mesmerizing track. Following the success of their collaboration with FKA Twigs on “Talk to Me,” their latest single, “Gimmi It,” is already making waves in the music scene.

Characterized by their signature blend of rhythmic drum patterns and glitchy vocal chops, “Gimmi It” is a testament to Two Shell’s innovative sound. Drawing influences from the realms of club music and futuristic beats, the track is infused with an infectious sense of energy and excitement.

Having caught the attention of industry heavyweights like Yeat, David Guetta, and Jaden Smith at Coachella, Two Shell continues to solidify their status as one of the most exciting acts in electronic music today. With their previous EP, “Lil Spirits,” earning widespread acclaim, fans can’t wait to see what’s next from this dynamic duo.

