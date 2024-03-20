Get ready to be swept away by the dynamic collaboration between Two Shell and FKA Twigs in their latest track, “Talk To Me”!

Dive deep into the pulsating beats and infectious rhythms as these two innovative artists join forces to create pure magic. With Two Shell’s enigmatic electronic vibes and FKA Twigs’ mesmerizing vocals, this track is guaranteed to leave you craving more.

Two Shell, the playful British dance duo, have once again left their mark with this electrifying release. Their mysterious aura only adds to the allure of their music. While Two Shell continues to tease and surprise fans with their sporadic releases, this collaboration with FKA Twigs marks a monumental moment in their musical journey.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs continues to showcase her versatility, not only in music but also in acting, starring as Shelly Webster in Rupert Sanders’ highly anticipated remake of The Crow.

Don’t miss out on experiencing the magic of “Talk To Me”! Check it out below and prepare to be blown away!