Iconic Producer Trevor Horn and Iggy Pop Unleash ‘Personal Jesus’ in ‘Ancient & Modern’ Harmony

The iconic music producer who shaped the sound of the ’80s, Trevor Horn, collaborates with Iggy Pop on vocals to cover Depeche Mode‘s “Personal Jesus” as part of his new project titled “Trevor Horn Presents Echoes – Ancient & Modern.”

“Trevor Horn Presents Echoes – Ancient & Modern” also marks the debut of the renowned artist with the legendary label, DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON!

Included in this new album are covers of 11 iconic personal favorites of Trevor, featuring collaborations with Marc Almond, Tori Amos, Rick Astley, Andrea Corr, Steve Hogarth, Lady Blackbird, Jack Lukeman, Iggy Pop, Seal, Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp.

Releases 1/12.

Listen to “Personal Jesus” (feat. Iggy Pop) below: