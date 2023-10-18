Tommy Lee’s Reckless Past: Two Gallons of Vodka a Day

- Advertisement -

Tommy Lee said that during his wild days with Mötley Crüe, he used to drink two gallons of vodka a day, which is roughly equivalent to about seven and a half liters. He explained this to Bill Maher on his podcast, Club Random.

Alcohol messes with you, says Lee, “because, damn, it’s easy to fall in love with the way it makes you feel relaxed. But suddenly, you think to yourself, ‘damn, I’m drinking seven and a half liters of vodka a day, I’m going to end up killing myself.'”

When Maher asked him if he’s sure it was that much alcohol, the equivalent (and more actually) of eight bottles a day, Tommy Lee confirmed: “I swear to God.” “But are you sure?” “Ask my wife.” “Well, then you have an asbestos liver.” “That’s what I say. I’m amazed every day” to be in good shape after so much excess.

Recently, the drummer underwent a full check-up, and he said, “I can’t believe that after so much smoking, drinking, and other stupid or fun things I’ve done, the doctor told me I’m fine. And I’m like, are you sure? Is my name really on those test results? I’m not Japanese, am I? Because it’s impossible, damn.”