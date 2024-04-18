Tom Skinner of The Smile Reveals Dual LP ‘Voices of Bishara Live at “mu”‘

Tom Skinner, known for his roles in Sons of Kemet and The Smile alongside Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, is back with a mesmerizing new endeavor. His ensemble, featuring Robert Stillman, Chelsea Carmichael, Kareem Dayes, and Tom Herbert, has announced the upcoming release of a double album titled Voices of Bishara Live at “mu”.

Intricately blending elements of jazz and experimental music, the ensemble delivers a captivating performance recorded live at North London’s esteemed venue, “mu”. Their rendition of Abdul Wadud’s timeless composition “Oasis” spans over 20 minutes, offering listeners an immersive sonic journey. Wadud’s compositions serve as the backbone of the album, accompanied by a soulful interpretation of a Tony Williams classic.

For avid collectors and music enthusiasts, a deluxe vinyl edition of the album awaits. Limited to just 1,200 pressings, each vinyl comes adorned in screen-printed, hand-numbered jackets, ensuring a unique addition to any collection. Additionally, a bespoke limited edition CD package, with only 700 pressings available, features hand-numbered tip-on CD jackets, embellished with a three-layer spot print design, including a gloss UV relief.

- Advertisement -

Having previously released the solo album Voices of Bishara in 2022, Tom Skinner and his ensemble are set to transport audiences with their live performances once again. Recorded in January 2023 at “Mu”, the album captures the raw energy and spontaneity of their live show. Fans can look forward to experiencing the magic firsthand as the ensemble returns to “mu” for another unforgettable performance in May.

As anticipation builds for the release of Voices of Bishara Live at “mu”, music enthusiasts are invited to secure their copy by pre-ordering the deluxe vinyl or limited edition CD package. With its fusion of musical innovation and live performance artistry, Tom Skinner’s latest offering promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Listen to the first single streaming below and prepare to embark on a sonic odyssey unlike any other.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/voices-of-bishara-live-at-mu-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Voices of Bishara Live at “mu” by Tom Skinner</a>

Voices of Bishara Live at “mu”:

1. Bishara

2. Red 2

3. The Journey

4. The Day After Tomorrow

5. Oasis

6. Camille

7. Happiness