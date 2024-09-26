The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Set to Release New Single ‘Timeless’ Tomorrow

The Weeknd has officially announced the release of his latest single “Timeless”, a collaboration with rapper Playboi Carti, set to drop on September 27. This marks the second single from The Weeknd’s highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will serve as the third and final installment in his After Hours / Dawn FM trilogy.

The duo first performed “Timeless” at a special one-night-only concert in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this month, where The Weeknd also debuted other new tracks from his forthcoming album, including “Dancing in the Flames” and “São Paulo” with Brazilian singer Anitta. Fans have eagerly awaited the official release since that performance, and now the wait is almost over.

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have joined forces. The pair previously collaborated on “Popular”, a hit from The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol, which also featured Madonna. That track reached platinum status and climbed the Billboard charts, and “Timeless” promises to be another big success.

- Advertisement -

Playboi Carti has been riding his own wave of success recently. His latest single “All Red” debuted in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to dominate the charts. Fans are excited to hear the chemistry between Carti and The Weeknd in “Timeless”, a track that has already generated considerable buzz ahead of its release.

With “Timeless” and “Dancing in the Flames” leading the way, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated albums of the year, continuing the momentum from his chart-topping Dawn FM era.