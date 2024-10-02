The Smile Release Final Single “Bodies Laughing” Ahead of Cutouts Album Launch

The Smile have just released their latest single, “Bodies Laughing,” from their highly anticipated album Cutouts, which arrives this Friday. The track serves as the closing song on the album, offering fans a final glimpse of what’s to come. “Bodies Laughing” follows a series of singles including “Don’t Get Me Started,” “The Slip,” “Foreign Spies,” and “Zero Sum,” building excitement for the full release.

With its acoustic groove, playful bassline, and haunting vocal melodies, “Bodies Laughing” echoes elements from Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s previous works, blending the evocative moods of Amnesiac and A Moon Shaped Pool. In addition to the single releases, The Smile is previewing Cutouts with exclusive Through the Glass events in New York City and London, featuring immersive visuals from Weirdcore and codes to unlock album tracks.

Check out “Bodies Laughing” on top and gear up for Cutouts, The Smile’s second album of 2024, coming in just two days.