The Smile Announce New Album “Cutouts” Set for Release on October 4th

The anticipation is over: The Smile, featuring Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, have officially announced their upcoming album Cutouts. This highly anticipated release follows their previous album, Wall of Eyes, which dropped in January of this year.

Scheduled for release on October 4th, Cutouts features 10 new tracks produced by Sam Petts-Davies. The album was recorded in Oxford and at the legendary Abbey Road Studios during the same sessions that produced Wall of Eyes. Fans can look forward to more of the band’s signature sound, enhanced by string arrangements from the London Contemporary Orchestra. The album’s cover art, painted by Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke, was also created during the recording process.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, The Smile have released two tracks from the album today, “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum,” both accompanied by videos directed by Weirdcore. These new releases follow the earlier single “Don’t Get Me Started / The Slip.”

Below, you can check out the two new tracks, the album’s tracklist, and the cover art.

“Cutouts” Tracklist:

Foreign Spies

Instant Psalm

Zero Sum

Colours Fly

Eyes & Mouth

Don’t Get Me Started

Tiptoe

The Slip

UGcgWGFkcWE=

Bodies Laughing