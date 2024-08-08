The Smile Unveils New Track “Don’t Get Me Started” with Hypnotic Weirdcore Video

The Smile, the experimental rock trio featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside jazz drummer Tom Skinner, has returned with a new single titled “Don’t Get Me Started.” This marks the band’s first release since their January track “Wall of Eyes.” The song is now available across digital platforms, accompanied by a visually captivating music video directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore.

“Don’t Get Me Started” is one of two tracks that appeared on a surprise 12” vinyl release last month through XL Recordings. While the second track, “The Slip,” remains exclusive to the vinyl, fans can now dive into the ethereal and haunting atmosphere of “Don’t Get Me Started” online. The song was produced by Sam Petts-Davies, who also worked on “Wall of Eyes,” and was recorded between Oxford and the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Weirdcore’s direction brings a surreal, glitchy aesthetic to the music video, perfectly complementing Yorke’s haunting vocals and the song’s intricate instrumentation. The lyrics, delivered in Yorke’s signature style, evoke a sense of tension and introspection: “I’m not the killer/ Don’t get me started/ I’m not the villain/ Choose someone else.”

Earlier this year, The Smile had to cancel several tour dates due to Jonny Greenwood’s hospitalization for a severe infection. Fortunately, Greenwood has since recovered and is expected to return to the stage soon.

With this release, The Smile continues to push the boundaries of their sound, blending elements of rock, jazz, and electronic music. Fans are eagerly anticipating what the band will deliver next as they continue to evolve and experiment.