Greek Edition

The Smile Unveils New Track “Don’t Get Me Started” with Hypnotic Weirdcore Video

First New Release Since January’s "Wall of Eyes" Marks the Band’s Continued Evolution

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

The Smile, the experimental rock trio featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside jazz drummer Tom Skinner, has returned with a new single titled “Don’t Get Me Started.” This marks the band’s first release since their January track “Wall of Eyes.” The song is now available across digital platforms, accompanied by a visually captivating music video directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore.

“Don’t Get Me Started” is one of two tracks that appeared on a surprise 12” vinyl release last month through XL Recordings. While the second track, “The Slip,” remains exclusive to the vinyl, fans can now dive into the ethereal and haunting atmosphere of “Don’t Get Me Started” online. The song was produced by Sam Petts-Davies, who also worked on “Wall of Eyes,” and was recorded between Oxford and the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Weirdcore’s direction brings a surreal, glitchy aesthetic to the music video, perfectly complementing Yorke’s haunting vocals and the song’s intricate instrumentation. The lyrics, delivered in Yorke’s signature style, evoke a sense of tension and introspection: “I’m not the killer/ Don’t get me started/ I’m not the villain/ Choose someone else.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, The Smile had to cancel several tour dates due to Jonny Greenwood’s hospitalization for a severe infection. Fortunately, Greenwood has since recovered and is expected to return to the stage soon.

With this release, The Smile continues to push the boundaries of their sound, blending elements of rock, jazz, and electronic music. Fans are eagerly anticipating what the band will deliver next as they continue to evolve and experiment.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, August 8, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Ibiza Underground

Ibiza Underground Club Shuttered by Police Amid Licensing Dispute

Hit Channel -
Finneas Announces New Album 'For Cryin’ Out Loud!' and Drops Emotional Title Track

Finneas Announces New Album ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!’ and Drops Emotional...

Hit Channel -