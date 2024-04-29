The Rolling Stones Launch Spectacular Tour: A Night of Rock at NRG Stadium

Last night at the NRG Stadium in Houston, the Rolling Stones kicked off their new tour, featuring the first of 19 dates across the United States and Canada. In front of 72 thousand people, the Stones performed 18 songs for about 2 hours, starting with “Start Me Up” and concluding with “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” as an encore. The most played album was their latest release, “Hackney Diamonds,” with three tracks: in addition to the aforementioned “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” Mick Jagger and company also brought “Angry” and “Mess It Up” to the stage.

“You’ve been a magnificent audience for this opening date,” the band wrote on their social media in the hours following the concert.

The concert setlist:

Start Me Up

Get Off of My Cloud

Rocks Off

Out of Time

Angry

Beast of Burden

Mess It Up

Tumbling Dice

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Little T&A

Sympathy for the Devil

Gimme Shelter

Honky Tonk Women

Miss You

Paint It Black

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Sweet Sounds of Heaven

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Thank you Houston! You were an amazing audience for the opening night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cqekiuyr99 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 29, 2024

