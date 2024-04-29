The Rolling Stones Launch Spectacular Tour: A Night of Rock at NRG Stadium

Last night at the NRG Stadium in Houston, the Rolling Stones kicked off their new tour, featuring the first of 19 dates across the United States and Canada. In front of 72 thousand people, the Stones performed 18 songs for about 2 hours, starting with “Start Me Up” and concluding with “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” as an encore. The most played album was their latest release, “Hackney Diamonds,” with three tracks: in addition to the aforementioned “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” Mick Jagger and company also brought “Angry” and “Mess It Up” to the stage.
“You’ve been a magnificent audience for this opening date,” the band wrote on their social media in the hours following the concert.
The concert setlist:
Start Me Up
Get Off of My Cloud
Rocks Off
Out of Time
Angry
Beast of Burden
Mess It Up
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Little T&A
Sympathy for the Devil
Gimme Shelter
Honky Tonk Women
Miss You
Paint It Black
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Sweet Sounds of Heaven
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Thank you Houston! You were an amazing audience for the opening night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cqekiuyr99
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 29, 2024