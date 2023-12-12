The Offspring Announces Special Concert for ‘Smash’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Offspring recently revealed exciting plans for a concert commemorating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 classic, ‘Smash.’

Taking to social media on December 11, the punk legends shared details about the special gig set to happen in their hometown, Orange County, at the Honda Center on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The band will treat fans to a full performance of ‘Smash’ along with a lineup of “all the hits.” In a press statement, they declared, “We’ve got some celebrating to do in Orange County. Look out Honda Center… we’re coming for you!”

Orange County, come see SMASH played live in its entirety + all the hits! Join us on June 1, 2024 as we celebrate 30 years of both SMASH and @HondaCenter. Get presale tickets Tuesday, December 12th @ 12pm PST using password SMASH30. General on sale begins Thursday, December 14th… pic.twitter.com/RHcud0ZHMw — The Offspring (@offspring) December 11, 2023

Exclusive artist presale tickets are available starting today, December 12, through Ticketmaster, using the access code “SMASH30”. General ticket sales kick off on Thursday, December 14, with a limited quantity of tickets priced at $30.

Released in April 1994, ‘Smash’ received both critical and commercial success, spawning major hits like ‘Come Out And Play,’ ‘Self Esteem,’ and ‘Gotta Get Away.’ The album reached number four on the Billboard 200, stayed on the charts for 101 weeks, and achieved six million copies in sales by 2012.

The Offspring’s latest full-length release is the 2021 album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll,’ marking their return after a nine-year hiatus since 2012’s ‘Days Go By.’