The Killers’ Decades of Hits: Unveiling ‘Rebel Diamonds’

With two decades of career, The Killers decide today to present their new album “Rebel Diamonds,” which is a celebratory collection featuring some of their all-time greatest hits!

In conjunction with this 20-track album, their new single titled “Spirit” is released.

Listen to the album below and find it on all platforms by clicking here.

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit