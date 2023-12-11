The Killers’ Decades of Hits: Unveiling ‘Rebel Diamonds’

With two decades of career, The Killers decide today to present their new album “Rebel Diamonds,” which is a celebratory collection featuring some of their all-time greatest hits!
In conjunction with this 20-track album, their new single titled “Spirit” is released.
Listen to the album below and find it on all platforms by clicking here.
Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2. Mr. Brightside
3. All These Things That I’ve Done
4. Somebody Told Me
5. When You Were Young
6. Read My Mind
7. Human
8. Spaceman
9. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul’s Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit