The Black Keys Set to Drop new single ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ on January 12

Breaking news for music enthusiasts! Brace yourselves as The Black Keys gear up to release their brand-new track, ‘Beautiful People (Stay High),’ on Friday, January 12. The anticipation is off the charts, especially with the exciting collaboration involving the talented Dan the Automator and the band’s longtime friend, Beck.

The trio’s creative synergy extends beyond just this single, as Beck has been actively involved in crafting The Black Keys’ upcoming album. Fans were treated to a taste of this musical fusion when Beck recently graced the stage with the band in Paris, delivering an unforgettable performance of his classic hit, ‘Loser.’

Adding to the excitement, the band has offered a sneak peek into the upcoming music video, featuring the charismatic security guard, Derrick T. Tuggle. Fans will recognize him from the iconic ‘Lonely Boy’ video, creating a nostalgic connection to one of The Black Keys’ past hits. Get ready to be captivated by the seamless blend of talents in ‘Beautiful People (Stay High),’ promising a musical experience like no other! 🎶🔥

Our new single “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator comes out this Friday, January 12th. Available to pre-save now https://t.co/af3jVsuA6f pic.twitter.com/c86mfIkpcX — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 8, 2024

