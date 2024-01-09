Greek Edition

The Black Keys Set to Drop new single ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ on January 12

Mark Your Calendars for a Musical Extravaganza as The Black Keys Release Their Latest Track, Co-Written with Beck and Dan the Automator!

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
The Black Keys

Breaking news for music enthusiasts! Brace yourselves as The Black Keys gear up to release their brand-new track, ‘Beautiful People (Stay High),’ on Friday, January 12. The anticipation is off the charts, especially with the exciting collaboration involving the talented Dan the Automator and the band’s longtime friend, Beck.

The trio’s creative synergy extends beyond just this single, as Beck has been actively involved in crafting The Black Keys’ upcoming album. Fans were treated to a taste of this musical fusion when Beck recently graced the stage with the band in Paris, delivering an unforgettable performance of his classic hit, ‘Loser.’

Adding to the excitement, the band has offered a sneak peek into the upcoming music video, featuring the charismatic security guard, Derrick T. Tuggle. Fans will recognize him from the iconic ‘Lonely Boy’ video, creating a nostalgic connection to one of The Black Keys’ past hits. Get ready to be captivated by the seamless blend of talents in ‘Beautiful People (Stay High),’ promising a musical experience like no other! 🎶🔥

- Advertisement -

#TheBlackKeys #BeautifulPeopleStayHigh #NewMusicAlert #MusicalCollaboration

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved