The Beach Boys: Here’s the Trailer for the New Documentary on the Band

The documentary will arrive on May 24th and will feature archival footage and interviews with both current and former band members.

For six decades, 100 million records sold, the record for songs reaching the American Top 40. Family, competition, conflict. These are the points highlighted in the trailer for The Beach Boys, the new documentary dedicated to the American band set to be released on May 24th on Disney+.

Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, the film will contain archival footage, interviews with guests (in the clip appearing are Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, Don Was), with the surviving members of the band, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and also with those who were in the Beach Boys for only a short period like Blondie Chaplain and Ricky Fataar.

