The 1975 Release Cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ for The New Look Soundtrack

The 1975 have unveiled their rendition of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack for The New Look.

According to an official synopsis, the upcoming Apple TV+ series will explore “the shocking tale of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and ushered in modern fashion.”

Created by Todd A. Kessler, the historical drama will consist of 10 episodes and is set to premiere globally next Wednesday (February 14).

Matty Healy and his bandmates have now shared their tender interpretation of ‘Now Is The Hour,’ a song made famous by Bing Crosby and Margaret Whiting in 1948. Previously titled ‘Po Atarau,’ it served as a farewell anthem for Māori soldiers departing for the First World War.

Now is the hour/ When we must say goodbye/ Soon you’ll be sailing/ Far across the sea/ While you’re away/ Then remember me/ When you return, you’ll find me/ Waiting here