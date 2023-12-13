Greek Edition

Sum 41’s Resilience: Unveiling ‘Heaven:x:Hell’ – A Unique Fusion of Pop-Punk and Metal

Listen The Frst Single!

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

Sum 41 has officially announced their latest album, set to be released on March 29. Titled “Heaven:x:Hell,” the album has already unveiled its first single, “Rise Up.” You can listen to it on top.

This release comes after the band’s dissolution announcement earlier this year. “This is the album I’d like to go out on,” said Whibley in a press statement. “We’ve created a double album of pop-punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time to pave this path, but we did it, and it’s unique to us.”

Here is the album cover:

- Advertisement -

Sum 41: ‘Heaven :x: Hell’

Regarding the band’s end, the singer mentioned in a GQ interview: “There were so many times we could have called it quits. For some reason, though, we kept resisting. I’m proud of that. Now is the time.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved