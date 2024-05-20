Greek Edition

Steve Albini: The Discographies of Shellac and Big Black Return to Spotify

Despite Albini being highly critical of the platform, the return was announced before his passing. This is an opportunity to honor his memory by listening to his music.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Steve Albini
American musician and producer Steve Albini in the 'A' control room of his studio, Electrical Audio, Chicago, Illinois, June 24, 2005. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Steve Albini’s relationship with Spotify has been tumultuous. In 2022, Albini removed his bands, Shellac and Big Black, from the platform to protest against low musician payouts and Spotify’s decision to keep Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast. Albini criticized Spotify for providing “tiny amounts of money for the bands whose music is the basis of this business” and declared he didn’t want to be part of their business.

Despite this, fans of Albini might notice that Shellac’s new album “To All Trains,” the band’s first in 10 years, and the entire discographies of Shellac and Big Black are now available on Spotify. The band announced the return in an interview with Wire, emphasizing accessibility over traditional marketing strategies. While Albini maintains that buying directly from bands is the best way to support them, the availability of their music on Spotify ensures that fans can easily access their work.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
dj franchino

Legendary Italian DJ and Vocalist Franchino Passes Away at 71

Hit Channel -
Neil Young

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Archival Album, ‘Early Daze’

Hit Channel -