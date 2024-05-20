Steve Albini: The Discographies of Shellac and Big Black Return to Spotify

Steve Albini’s relationship with Spotify has been tumultuous. In 2022, Albini removed his bands, Shellac and Big Black, from the platform to protest against low musician payouts and Spotify’s decision to keep Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast. Albini criticized Spotify for providing “tiny amounts of money for the bands whose music is the basis of this business” and declared he didn’t want to be part of their business.

Despite this, fans of Albini might notice that Shellac’s new album “To All Trains,” the band’s first in 10 years, and the entire discographies of Shellac and Big Black are now available on Spotify. The band announced the return in an interview with Wire, emphasizing accessibility over traditional marketing strategies. While Albini maintains that buying directly from bands is the best way to support them, the availability of their music on Spotify ensures that fans can easily access their work.