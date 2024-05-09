Greek Edition

Steve Albini has passed away

A member of Shellac and Big Black, he was one of the great producers of the noise, underground, and alternative rock era. He was 61 years old.

By Hit Channel
American musician and producer Steve Albini in the 'A' control room of his studio, Electrical Audio, Chicago, Illinois, June 24, 2005. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Steve Albini, a seminal figure in noise music and member of Big Black and Shellac, has passed away at the age of 61. Renowned for his production work on alternative rock landmarks such as Nirvana’s “In Utero” and Pixies’ “Surfer Rosa,” Albini leaves behind a profound legacy.

His Chicago-based studio, Electrical Audio Recording, confirmed his death from a heart attack on Tuesday night. Albini’s career was marked by a fierce commitment to independence, both as a musician and producer. He famously eschewed the title of “producer,” preferring to be known as a “recording engineer” or “someone who records albums.”

Albini’s philosophy centered on empowering artists rather than imposing his own vision, earning him respect and admiration throughout the music industry. His influence extended beyond the studio, with Albini’s outspoken views on the state of music and the music industry making him a polarizing figure.

Despite his success, he remained firmly rooted in the underground scene, championing authenticity and artistic integrity. Albini’s impact on music is undeniable, shaping the sound of countless bands and albums while challenging conventional norms.

He leaves behind a lasting imprint on the world of music and will be remembered as a true iconoclast.

