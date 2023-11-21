Snoop Dogg’s Smoke-Free Surprise: “No Matter How Hard I Try”

Cursed Snoop Dogg. Last Thursday, he got everyone talking with the decision to quit smoking: “After much thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time“.

“Your account got hacked“, someone wrote, considering Snoop is an icon for marijuana smokers, somewhat like Willie Nelson in country music. The last sentence of his post, the one about privacy, seemed too serious not to be ironic. “Yet it’s not April 1st“, someone commented.

Now it’s understood that the smoke Snoop was referring to wasn’t from his joint but from the barbecue.

“I have an announcement: I’m quitting smoking“, the rapper says very seriously in a new video. “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Snoop, smoking is your thing.’ But I’ve had enough. No more coughing and clothes smelling“.

Moral of the story: it was all a publicity stunt to launch a grill that, according to the rapper, solves the smoke problem. In the final shots, Snoop roasts a marshmallow. And he laughs.