Snoop Dogg’s Surprising Announcement: The End of an Era

Everything has an end, even Snoop Dogg’s habits. In a post on Instagram, the rapper announced that he will officially quit smoking. We don’t know if he is referring only to weed or smoking in general. It’s a joint decision with his loved ones to break free from the habit.

The all-time famous weed smoker wrote: ‘After much consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time‘.

The announcement was a bit of a shock to Snoop’s fans, as he is a dedicated smoker and an icon for marijuana enthusiasts. In the past months, he had already told the Daily Mail that he was taking measures to drastically reduce THC intake.

‘Becoming a grandfather has changed me in many ways,’ Snoop said at the time. ‘The main thing is caring about how I live, how I move, the type of people I’m around, because I want to see my grandchildren grow up. The only way I can do that is by taking precautionary measures… I just don’t want to do that to my body anymore. I want to survive‘.

However, many fans don’t believe his post: ‘It’s not April Fool’s Day‘, they write in the comments. But also, ‘your account got hacked‘. Anyway, it’s a historic day.

Let’s remind that Snoop Dog hired someone a few years ago to roll his joints! This particular employee accompanies Snoop Dogg on tours and overall travels, enjoying all the privileges that come with being next to such a big name, such as free clothes from collaborations with his employer, private events, and encounters with other big names in the industry and beyond. Snoop Dogg also gave him a significant raise, with his annual income surpassing $50,000.