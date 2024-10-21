Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the Importance of Single-Producer Albums and Originality in Hip-Hop

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have shared their thoughts on the evolving landscape of hip-hop and the importance of originality and continuity in music production. Speaking together on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Dre emphasized his preference for single-producer albums, highlighting the power of consistency: “Continuity is everything.” He expressed concern over the rise of multi-producer albums, believing that one producer should be able to create the entire project, maintaining a unified sound throughout.

Snoop added that today’s music scene has shifted with the rise of beatmakers who rely on software to create beats, as opposed to producers who develop a complete sound. Both legends urged aspiring artists to remain authentic and to collaborate with like-minded creatives to make a lasting impact. Snoop advised new artists to find their unique voice amidst a sea of imitation: “Be original, even if it ain’t hittin’, stay you.”

Together, they pointed to the upcoming release of Missionary, Snoop’s new album produced by Dr. Dre, as an example of what hip-hop has been missing — a full-circle moment of originality and artistic synergy.

Watch the full interview above.