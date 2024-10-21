New Wave of Allegations Against Sean “Diddy” Combs: Seven More Victims to Come Forward

More lawsuits are expected to be filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee, representing a group of 120 accusers, including 25 minors at the time of the alleged incidents, has revealed that a second wave of potential victims is preparing to come forward. Buzbee stated that this week, at least seven more individuals will file accusations, using pseudonyms Joe and Jane Doe to protect their identities.

In a recent development, six alleged victims have already stepped forward, accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct between 2020 and 2022. One of the most shocking claims involves a personal trainer, who alleges he was drugged during the BET Awards afterparty in June 2022. According to the lawsuit, the man was coerced into signing a non-disclosure agreement before being drugged, leading to a traumatic experience where he was passed around unconscious for sexual exploitation by Diddy’s guests.

Other allegations include a woman who claims she was 13 years old when Diddy and an unnamed celebrity allegedly drugged and assaulted her following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. Additionally, a 29-year-old singer accuses Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a star-studded New York party in December 2022.

The legal pressure continues to mount against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Diddy’s legal team, led by Mark Agnifilo, has already filed motions to prevent further leaks and is seeking to protect the identities of the accusers, with the first court hearing scheduled for May 5, 2025.