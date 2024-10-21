Kendrick Lamar Explains the Deeper Meaning Behind “Not Like Us” and Its Impact on Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar’s latest hit, “Not Like Us,” has taken the music world by storm since its release in May, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about songs of the year. Whether it’s being played at the Paris Olympics or rumored for a Super Bowl LIX performance, the song is unavoidable. But beyond its chart-topping success, the meaning behind the track has sparked endless debate, especially regarding its perceived shots at fellow rapper Drake.

In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, Lamar sat down with SZA to offer clarity on the message behind “Not Like Us.” When asked what the song truly represents, Lamar said, “Not Like Us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent.” He went on to explain how the track encapsulates his principles and values—honesty, accountability, and a willingness to confront fear-based experiences without compromising his integrity.

“If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that,” Lamar told SZA, emphasizing that the song resonates with those who share his mindset. He paints a picture of a man who stands firm in his beliefs, who isn’t afraid to acknowledge his mistakes and learn from them.

Though Lamar stopped short of explicitly addressing the long-rumored feud with Drake, fans have been quick to interpret certain lyrics as direct shots. With references to OVO affiliates and criticisms of Drake’s use of Tupac Shakur’s likeness, many see the track as part of a long-standing rivalry between the two hip-hop giants. Drake’s response to Lamar came in the form of “THE HEART PART 6,” where he denied allegations and fired back with a pointed line: “Only fkin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns; I’d never look twice at no teenager.”**

Despite the back-and-forth, the buzz around “Not Like Us” hasn’t subsided. In fact, the track’s popularity has only grown, solidifying its place as one of the biggest hip-hop records of the year. Lamar’s complex lyricism and the controversy surrounding the song have made it a defining moment in his career.

Whether viewed as a personal anthem or a diss track, “Not Like Us” has captured the essence of Kendrick Lamar’s artistry—unapologetic, thought-provoking, and deeply personal. With his layered approach, Lamar continues to challenge both his listeners and his peers, leaving a lasting impact on the hip-hop landscape.