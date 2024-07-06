Kendrick Lamar Unveils Explosive Video for “Not Like Us,” Teases New Music

Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate the rap scene with the release of his highly anticipated music video for “Not Like Us,” a track that has been at the center of his intense feud with Drake. The video, co-directed by Lamar and Dave Free, showcases Lamar’s West Coast pride and includes several pointed jabs at Drake and his OVO crew.

The six-minute video opens with Tommy the Clown ushering Lamar into a metallic room, where the rapper performs push-ups on cinder blocks, a direct nod to Drake’s track “Push Ups.” The video also features Lamar smashing an owl piñata, a clear reference to Drake’s OVO owl, accompanied by the tongue-in-cheek disclaimer, “No OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video.”

In a defiant display, the video includes appearances by Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children, dancing in a living room. This serves as a direct rebuttal to Drake’s claims in his diss track “Family Matters,” where he insinuated a scandal involving Alford and Dave Free. The video makes it clear that Lamar’s personal life remains strong, undisturbed by Drake’s attempts to sow discord.

Fans are particularly excited about the intro of the video, which features a snippet that many hope is a teaser for Lamar’s next album. This potential new track has generated buzz and heightened anticipation for what Lamar will release next.

Lamar’s victory lap is evident as “Not Like Us” has already shattered records, including one of Drake’s own Spotify streaming records. The song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a contender for Song of the Summer. Lamar’s recent “The Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles, where he performed the track multiple times, further cemented his triumph in this rap rivalry.

Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly await Lamar’s next move in what promises to be an exciting continuation of his illustrious career.