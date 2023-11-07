Slipknot: Parting Ways with Drummer Jay Weinberg

After a decade of collaboration, the heavy metal powerhouse, Slipknot, has bid farewell to their drummer, Jay Weinberg.

The announcement came on a Sunday, delivered through an official statement on the band’s website. Jay Weinberg, a 33-year-old musician and the son of Max Weinberg, who has a storied history as the drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, had joined Slipknot in late 2013, following the departure of their founding member, Joey Jordison.

In their statement, Slipknot expressed their gratitude to Jay Weinberg for his unwavering dedication and passion over the past ten years. They acknowledged that while no one can truly replace the original sound, style, and energy of Joey Jordison, Jay had paid homage to Joey’s contributions and played a significant role in the last three albums. This statement was initially shared on Instagram but was later removed.

Despite this significant change, the band reassured their fans that Slipknot will continue its musical journey. However, they emphasized their commitment to evolving creatively and disclosed that parting ways with Jay Weinberg was a result of this creative decision. The band extended their best wishes to Jay and expressed their excitement for what the future holds.

Slipknot, known for their nine-member lineup, has seen several changes in its roster since its inception, including the departure of keyboardist Craig Jones earlier this year. Speculation lingers about whether Jay’s exit was mutual, with concerns that the band’s internal structure is facing challenges.

Despite the uncertainties, there is hope for the future of Slipknot, driven by the strong sense of community surrounding the band. Their ability to persist through past challenges serves as an inspiration to many. Slipknot’s impact goes beyond music and extends to their distinctive costumes, masks, and stage designs, making it more than just a band—it’s a lifestyle.