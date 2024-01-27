Greek Edition

Skepta’s Resurgence: Unveiling ‘Gas Me Up [Diligent]’ and the Anticipation of ‘Knife and Fork

Reclaiming the Rap Throne – Skepta's Latest Track Teases a Comeback, Setting the Stage for an Epic Album Release and Big Smoke Festival

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
SKEPTA RELEASES NEW TRACK ‘GAS ME UP (DILIGENT)’

oday, Skepta makes his comeback with the release of his new track ‘Gas Me Up [Diligent],’ produced by Cardo. Fans gave it the nickname ‘Diligent’ following a viral teaser dropped in April 2023.

Reigniting his roots in rap, the song serves as a preview of his highly anticipated album ‘Knife and Fork,’ reaffirming Skepta’s position as the UK’s top rapper.

It will drop alongside a video that begins with Skepta on the rooftop of TraxNYC jeweller in New York, and features Clint 419, with scenes shot across London. The video was co-directed by Skepta and collaborator Stevo1k.

- Advertisement -

The release follows the announcement of the line-up for Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival which happens in London on July 6th. Skepta will perform, as will Mas Tiempo, with The Streets announced as a headliner. For more information visit: Festival Republic.

‘Gas Me Up [Diligent]’ serves as the credits in Skepta’s debut film, “Tribal Mark,” which premieres on 24th January, followed by a nationwide UK release at Everyman Cinemas on 26th January. “Tribal Mark” explores the narrative of a Nigerian immigrant in London with Skepta starring in and serving as co-director and executive producer of the film. With a 90% minority ethnic cast and production team, the film stands as a landmark project from Skepta’s 1PLUS1 Production company.

Skepta Live:

Fri 12/04/24 Indio, CA Coachella

Fri 19/04/24 Indio, CA Coachella

Thu 06/07/24 London, UK Big Smoke Festival

Tue 11/07/24 Airport Trenčín Pohoda Festival

- Advertisement -

Thu 12/07/24 Gräfenhainichen, GR Melt Festival

Fri 19/07/24 Dour, Belgium Dour Festival

Fri 09/08/24 Stuttgart, GR Hip Hop Open Festival

Sat 17/08/24 Tampere, Finland Blockfest

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlistsFollow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, January 27, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved